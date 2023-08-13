OPS calls for harmony among students of different castes

Chennai, Aug 13 Ousted AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, O. Panneerselvam, on Sunday urged the Tamil Nadu government to bring harmony among school and college students of various communities.

The former Chief Minister was responding to the attack on the residence of a Dalit boy at Nanguneri in Tiruneveli district by his classmates belonging to an intermediate caste.

The Dalit boy was attacked by lethal weapons, including sickles, and his younger sister was also injured while trying to save her brother.

Panneerselvam in a statement on Sunday referred to the Nanguneri incident and said that teachers should impart the ideals of patriotism, humanity and moral values to the students. He also said that efforts should be made to strengthen teaching techniques and student-teacher relations.

A heavy police contingent has been deployed in parts of Tirunelveli district after the attack on the Dalit boy and his sister by his classmates.

The district has previous history of violent incidents in the name of caste in which many people have lost their lives, hence, to prevent any untoward incident taking place, a heavy contingent of police has been deployed in the caste-sensitive areas of the district.

