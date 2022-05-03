Osmania University reiterates not to allow Rahul Gandhi to enter premises for interaction with students

Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University on Monday said he will not allow Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to conduct a physical interaction with the students in the university premises after Telangana High Court asked him to take a decision on the matter.

"Our decision not to allow Rahul Gandhi into University premises will be the same. He will not be allowed to conduct any face-to-face interaction with students. The decision taken earlier will be the same," VC Ravinder Yadav said.

In the plea filed by some students seeking a direction to the Vice-Chancellor to accord permission for Rahul Gandhi's event, Telangana High Court asked the VC to consider the plea of students and take a decision.

"The HC passed an order asking VC to consider the requisition filed by the Congress leaders... The administration has submitted an order from Osmania University stating that there can be a Law and Order problem since NGOS polls scheduled, PG and MBA exams are scheduled. Also, there is a resolution passed by varsity executive counsel in 2021 to not allow any political events inside the premises and that was the reason permission to Rahul Gandhi event was denied," said Advocate Karunakar Reddy, Counsel of Congress leader Manvata Roy.

Earlier on Monday, Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy said that Rahul Gandhi will meet the members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) in the Chanchalguda jail who were detained for staging a protest outside the administration building of Osmania University in Hyderabad.

Notably, the NSUI members protested outside the University seeking permission for Rahul Gandhi's visit to the campus on May 7, following which the police detained them and registered a case for 'obstructing the public servant in conducting their duty'.

Earlier on Sunday, Ramesh Naik, Circle Inspector said that 18 people who were protesting were taken into custody.

"18 people who were protesting in the administration's building have been taken into custody. When we tried to stop the agitators, they pushed our staff including lady constables. Agitators pelted stones to break the glasses on the window and went inside the building. A case has been registered under obstructing the public servant in conducting their duty," said Ramesh Naik, Circle Inspector.

Notably, leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Telangana for a two-day visit on May 6 and 7.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor