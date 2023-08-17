Our aim is to dethrone Modi govt, says Maharashtra Congress

Mumbai, Aug 17 President of Maharashtra Congress Nana Patole on Thursday said that Congress only aims to dethrone Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

“Our aim is to dethrone Narendra Modi’s government at the centre. This government only loots money of innocent people. From Mumbai, once Mahatma Gandhi gave a slogan against the British and now Rahul Gandhi will lead a fight against this government. We have done a meeting and worked on the agenda and strategies,” the Congress Maha Chief said.

Mumbai will also host third and crucial meeting of the INDIA alliance in last week of August.

The preparations for the INDIA conclave are underway, with discussions at the core committee level of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) focusing on event arrangements.

Meanwhile, the meeting between Sharad Pawar and the rebellious Ajit Pawar on August 12 at the residence of businessman Atul Chordiya in Pune has ignited speculations within political circles.

The meeting, although shrouded in secrecy, stirred reactions, particularly from the Congress and the Shiv Sena faction led by former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

As Maharashtra's political arena remains charged with intrigue, the INDIA alliance meeting is poised to shape the strategic landscape for the future.

