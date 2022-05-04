Outgoing S. Korean Prez Moon wishes incoming government does well on state affairs

Seoul, May 4 Outgoing South Korean President, Moon Jae-in said on Wednesday that he wishes the government of incoming President Yoon Suk-yeol will do a good job by learning wisdom from shortcomings of its predecessor while further developing initiatives well done by the outgoing government.

Moon, who is set to leave office next Monday, made the remarks at a meeting with senior officials at a presidential commission on state affairs earlier on Wednesday, saying he feels the incoming government's "philosophy of state affairs is different from ours in many ways."

"Apart from philosophy and ideology, only in terms of people, national interests and pragmatism, I hope (the incoming government) to develop what our government has done well and do better in reflection of what we lack," he said.

Yoon has signaled a significant departure from Moon's policies, including foreign policy goals, inter-Korean relations and economic initiatives, Yonhap news agency reported.

Earlier this week, Yoon's transition team unveiled 110 key policy tasks to pursue under his incoming government, including a "revolutionary" reinforcement of capabilities to respond to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats and scrapping the nuclear phase-out policy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor