Over 34,000 posts of ST, OBC vacant in Ministries, Departments: Govt

New Delhi, March 16 Over 34,000 posts for Schedule Tribes and Other Backward Class (OBC) are lying vacant in the various Ministries/Departments till December 31, 2020, the Parliament was told on Wednesday.

As on December 31, 2020, a total number of 14,459 posts for ST were vacant while 20,702 posts of OBCs were vacant in the various government ministries and departments. Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions Minister Jitendra Singh told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

He also said that the government monitors the progress in respect of filling of backlog reserved vacancies for SCs, STs and OBCs in ten Ministries/Departments, which contribute more than 90 per cent of total number of employees of the Central Government.

According to the data till December 31, 2020, the highest number of posts for STs -4,405 - were vacant in the Railways while the Ministry of Home Affairs has 5,479 posts of OBCs vacant.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affair has the lowest number - 43 - posts for STs vacant while 181 posts were vacant in OBC category.

Singh also said in his reply that occurrence and filling of vacancies by various recruiting agencies of Central government including Union Public Service Commission and Staff Selection Commission is a continuous process on the basis of requisitioning by the respective cadre controlling authorities while the data regarding vacancies filled by State recruiting agencies is maintained by the respective state governments.

