Over 6.62 lakh hit by floods in Assam; toll rises to 9

Guwahati, May 18 The flood situation in Assam further deteriorated on Wednesday with one more person dead in Darrang district, the toll rose to nine in the current pre-monsoon floods and landslides in Assam as more than 6.62 lakh people have been affected in 27 of the state's 34 districts, officials said.

According to the officials of Assam State Disaster Management Authority, at least 6,62,385 people, including 1,25,491 children and 2,44,216 women, have been affected and nearly 8,260 houses have been either partially and completely damaged in 1,414 villages across 27 districts.

Over 46,160 hectare crop areas have been affected in the flood-hit districts while more than 48,304 people have taken shelter in 135 relief camps.

The worst-affected districts include Cachar, Dima Hasao, Hojai, Nagaon, Charaideo, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Bajali, Baksa, Biswanath and Lakhimpur.

The situation in the hill section of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) in Dima Hasao district remained critical on Wednesday as rain continued to batter the hilly region, affecting the Lumding-Badarpur single line railway route, which connects Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur and the southern part of Assam with the rest of the country.

"Out of the 56 affected locations, in around 12 locations restoration work have been completed but the work in major affected areas is yet to start due to the inclement weather," an NFR official told from the NFR headquarters in Maligaon.

The officials said uninterrupted rains coupled with the difficult terrain severely affected the restoration and repair work, which might take several weeks. This rail link has been cut off for the past five days.

Several Assam Ministers, including Health Minister Keshab Mahanta, Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika, Environment and Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya, are supervising the rescue and relief operations camping in the flood-ravaged areas.

The Army, Assam Rifles, National Diasater Response Force and State Disaster Response Force along with the district administrations are working round the clock to rescue the stranded people to provide relief to them.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday discussed the overall flood situation in Assam with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over phone and assured all possible help from the Central government.

Defence Spokesman, Lt. Colonel Angom Bobin Singh said on receipt of urgent request from Cachar's Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli, two columns of Army and Assam Rifles personnel of Masimpur Garrison rushed for flood rescue operations in various parts of the district.

