Overtime, night allowances to be paid in 2 installments to drivers, conductors of HRTC: CM Sukhu

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 18 : Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said that the state government will pay the liabilities of overtime allowance and night allowance of the Drivers and Conductors of Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) in two instalments within a period of two months.

"Chief Minister, Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced to pay the liabilities of overtime allowance and night allowance of the Drivers and Conductors of HRTC to the tune of Rs. 11 crore in two instalments within a period of two months. He was presiding over a meeting of four Employees Unions including HRTC INTUC, HRTC Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, HRTC Drivers Union and HRTC Conductors Union here today," an official statement said.

Speaking on the occasion CM Sukhu said, "The state Government would clear all the financial liabilities of HRTC gradually as the Government was initiating various steps to mobilize the revenue resources."

During the meeting, CM Sukhu also announced to release of three per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) to the employees and pensioners of HRTC.

"The Chief Minister also announced to release of three per cent Dearness Allowance to the employees and pensioners of HRTC, besides clearing the medical reimbursement bills of the employees and pensioners shortly," an official statement said.

CM Sukhu also mentioned that the state Government would extend full cooperation to support the HRTC to bring it out of the financial losses.

MLA Rajesh Dharmani, OSD to the Chief Minister, Gopal Sharma, Managing Director HRTC, Sandeep Kumar and representatives of HRTC Employees Unions were present on the occasion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor