Pak ambassador to US Asad Majid was transferred to Belgium a day before Imran's conspiracy drama

Lahore, April 6 Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz has said that the main character behind the so-called 'threat letter', former Pak ambassador to the US Asad Majid, was transferred to Belgium just a day before Imran Khan came up with the conspiracy drama to gain public sympathy, Dawn reported.

"The so-called 'threat letter' was drafted at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Pakistan's ambassador to the US Asad Majid was abruptly transferred to Brussels a day before Imran Khan waved the letter at a public meeting. Why is this letter not presented before the Supreme Court and the nation? In fact there is no such (threat) letter," Nawaz said.

"The letter was a drama that was why the ambassador (Majid) was transferred to Brussels overnight. This drama has completely been exposed," she said.

"Imran Khan used the National Security Committee forum for his political narrative. He gave an impression that the NSC was with him on this issue but as a matter of fact it isn't. The security establishment should come forward and clear its position on the matter," she said, Dawn reported.

Earlier, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, former president Asif Ali Zaradri and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had asked the military authorities to clarify their position on the government's claim that the NSC had declared the opposition's resolution a "part of foreign agenda".

