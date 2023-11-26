Pak Army sentences retired officers Adil Raja, Haider Raza for 'inciting sedition'

Rawalpindi, Nov 26 Two retired officers of the Pakistan Army have been convicted and sentenced for "inciting sedition" under the Army Act and violations of the provisions of the Official Secrets Act, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media reported.

"Major (Retired) Adil Farooq Raja and Captain (Retired) Haider Raza Mehdi, both retired officers of the Pakistan Army, were convicted and sentenced through Field General Court Martial (FGCM)," said the military's media wing.

"The retired officers have been sentenced under the Pakistan Army Act, 1952, for the charges of inciting sedition among army personnel from the discharge of duties and violation of the provisions of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, related to espionage and acts prejudicial to the safety and interest of the state."

The statement added that the court of competent jurisdiction convicted and adjudged both individuals on the date of October 7 and October 9, 2023, through a due judicial process.

Major (retd) Raja has been given 14 years of rigorous imprisonment while Captain (retd) Mehdi is awarded 12 years of rigorous imprisonment, it said, Geo News reported.

"Pursuant to the awarded sentence, the ranks of both officers have been forfeited on November 21, 2023," the ISPR added.

Both the court-martialled former servicemen are based outside Pakistan at the moment.

Senior journalist Mazhar Abbas said that both of the convicted officers were introduced to the public through social media.

"If you watch their vlogs, they talked about the Pakistan Army, and especially the vlogs after May 9 targeted the establishment," Abbas added.

He said that he believes this is the beginning of the trials of people who were convicted after May 9 in military courts, Geo News reported.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor