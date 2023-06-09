Pak central bank's forex reserves fall $179 mn

Islamabad, June 9 The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said that its foreign exchange reserves had decreased by $179 million.

During the week ending on June 2, the total foreign exchange reserves of the Pakistani central bank fell to around $3.9 billion, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement issued by the SBP on Thursday.

The decrease was "due to external debt repayments", the statement added.

Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks came at $5.4 billion, the central bank said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor