Pak court orders to make public details of gifts presented to Imran

Islamabad, April 20 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed Deputy Attorney General Arshad Kayani to ensure the implementation of the Pakistan Information Commission's (PIC) order to publicise the details of the gifts presented to former Prime Minister Imran Khan by heads of states since he assumed office in August 2018, media reports said.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb issued the directive while hearing two petitions on the matter, one by a citizen seeking implementation of the PIC order and the other by the Cabinet Division challenging that order, Dawn reported.

Last year, the PIC had accepted an application on the matter and directed the Cabinet Division to "provide the requested information about the gifts received by Prime Minister Imran Khan from foreign head of states, head of governments and other foreign dignitaries... description/specification of each gift, information about the gifts retained by the PM and the ules under which gifts thus received are retained by him".

The Cabinet Division was told to share the required information within 10 working days and upload it on the official website as well.

Subsequently, the Cabinet Division challenged the PIC order in the Islamabad High Court, claiming that it was "illegal, without lawful authority". The then-government took the stance that the dis­closure of any information rela­ted to Toshakhana jeopardises international ties.

During Wednesday's hearing, Justice Aurangzeb observed that the gifts belonged to the office of the Prime Minister and were not meant to be taken home, Dawn reported.

