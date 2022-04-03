Pak media tweets on prevailing political mess

Islamabad/New Delhi, April 3 As the build up to the no-confidence vote against the Imran Khan-led government in Pakistan reaches a high point, one has come across a slew of news reporting by different anchors highlighting the likely scenario that would emerge in the coming days.

Some of the prominent social media handles have also picked up pace reporting on the developments. In these times of cross reporting and intense rhetoric driven messaging by all sides, it is best to take a look at some of the prominent and credible reporters and their views on the evolving situation.

Prominent journalist Talat Hussain mentions that the Prime Minister's desperate situation is evident from the fact that he has been trying to take shelter behind story lines which are his own creation but eventually gets exposed by the other side.

According to Hussain, Khan's plans got exposed when reliable military sources revealed to the media that the Army had never approached the premier seeking his help and assistance in resolving the present political impasse, instead it was the Prime Minister who had instead sought to meet the Army.

Khan however, made it look like as if the Army had wanted to meet him at the behest of the opposition.

Behind the scenes of the no-confidence and Khan's accusations of US conspiracy, Hussain claims that a quiet but "bruising, bloody battle" rages on. He further mentions that the situation is extremely tense and fluid with the Prime Minister trying to create a mass appeal based approach seeking the public to bail him out.

In the given circumstances, his intention is to create chaos and generate sympathy through the public so as to change the rhetoric in his favour portraying himself as the poor innocent victim of the Army's decision to side line him.

Hussain further mentions that Khan's policy is very clear that he wants to "incite violence in the name of a fictional conspiracy; use chaos to build friction and tension in the system; create circumstances that could paralyse the country; target the Army with threats; and go down by burning everything down".

The journalist goes on to mention that while Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa delivering a speech on security mentions of Pakistan's strategic ties with the US and highlights the importance of the CPEC and China besides discussing the likely implications of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Khan on the other hand has been behaving in an immature manner blaming Washington for trying to overthrow him and has been busy creating and peddling fictions of internal and foreign conspiracies, thus aiming towards creating a chaotic situation.

Another prominent journalist, Hamid Mir mentioned that the government has unfortunately created a vicious atmosphere and has been working towards creating chaos and bloodshed outside Parliament on Sunday.

He mentions that while Khan's party has been calling on the Army to be neutral and expects them to stay away from political interference, at the same time a large group of the premier's supporters have already gathered outside the Islamabad Press Club shouting slogans demanding "Imran Khan or martial law".

Mir feels that in the event of any chaos and uncertainty created by PTI workers, the government has made provisions to identify the culprits and take strict action against them.

Veteran journalist Mariana Baabar also mentions that the military felt deceived with Khan dragging the Army into a controversy which only further increased the rift between the two sides. In the given circumstances, she mentions that considering the mood of Khan to play spoil sport, he could come up with some destructive plan which he has up his sleeve.

She mentions that the top brass has been meeting behind the scenes to take stock of the situation thereby indicating the likelihood of a serious situation emerging.

Journalist Salman Masood claimed in a live TV address that the Prime Minister urged his supporters to start peaceful protests against what he alleges is a foreign conspiracy against his government. He mentioned that the government has been very cautious in assessing the situation as it could take a turn in any direction.

Murtaza Ali Shah, a reporter for Geo News and The News International, says that according to the opposition PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Khan has planned violence to stop the no-confidence vote against him and is also prepared to cause bloodshed if things move against him.

Shah says that Khan has been confidently projecting the fact that the US has been conspiring against him even after the White House and the State Department have issued a denial of having played any role in this respect.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister realises the relevance of the media in the given situation when he mentions that any media house not supporting him is a sell out and has been paid by the opposition.

Shah also mentions that Khan has rewarded his favourite media houses with significant financial incentives and is expecting them to deliver.

Kamran Khan, Editor-in-Chief for the Dunya Media Group, mentions that the premier's fall began from the time his trip to Moscow came under criticism.

He mentions that while Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine, Imran Khan met Russian President Vladimir Putin for three hours and paid tributes to the Russian army.

However, in his speech on security issues Gen Bajwa condemned the Russian action by stating that it had destroyed "half of Ukraine".

The dichotomy within the government on the issue is clearly evident.

