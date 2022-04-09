Pak Minister puts threat of martial law on the table

Islamabad, April 9 Amid speculations regarding Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's action plan of not letting the voting on the no-confidence motion happen on Saturday, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said that "those who bought MPs will be responsible if martial law is imposed", the media reported.

In an informal conversation with journalists inside the Parliament House, Fawad said that the Supreme Court is "not above" the Parliament, adding that the "T20 match is still left to be played", Geo News reported.

He said: "We do respect the orders of the Supreme Court and will also let the Opposition fulfil their wish to vote on the no-confidence motion."

Replying to a question regarding when the voting will be held, the information minister said that there are a lot of speeches left to be delivered, adding that "my speech is left".

He further added that all parties and individuals should follow the Constitution of Pakistan, reiterating that the government wants to hold fresh elections.

Fawad told journalists that he spoke to the Opposition leaders, suggesting that all political parties should unitedly move towards elections.

"Leaders of all political parties are mentally prepared for the elections," he said, adding that everybody should sit together and chalk out a solution as it is not the responsibility of the army and Supreme Court to resolve the issues of the politic, Geo News reported.

