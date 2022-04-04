Pak SC dampens opposition hopes

Islamabad, April 4 The Pakistan Supreme Court has dampened the hopes of the opposition and the bars, which were expecting coercive order against the National Assembly (NA) Speakers ruling that rejected the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan on the basis of Article 5 of the Constitution, The Express Tribune reported.

Several Supreme Court judges met Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial at his residence on Sunday to share their concern about the constitutional situation.

It is also learnt that apex court judges also urged the chief justice to constitute the full court to hear this matter.

However, Chief Justice Bandial preferred to include Justice Ijazul Ahsan, who acted as monitoring judge in Panama Gate case.

Justice Ahsan is part of several special and larger benches which heard constitutional matters for last five years.

Likewise, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, who is 15th on the judges' seniority list, is also part of the bench

Senior lawyers believe that the perception regarding the division among the Supreme Court judges had not ended.

Keeping in view of this perception, they say that Chief Justice Bandial should form a larger bench wherein no one could raise allegation of favouritism.

On the other hand, one section of opposition is happy over the prevailing political situation that Prime Minister Khan ceased to hold the office on Sunday, the report said.

It is learnt that JUI-F is also happy over prevailing situation as their aim was to oust Khan from the post of the Prime Minister.

The PML-N is already divided on the early election.

The section led by Nawaz Sharif was already demanding early elections.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor