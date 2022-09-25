'Pakistan PM House data has been put on sale on the dark web'

Islamabad, Sep 25 PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, while raising questions over the cyber security situation in the country, said that Pakistan PM House's data has been put on sale on the dark web, media reports said.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the PTI leader said: "It is a major failure of our intelligence agencies, especially the Intelligence Bureau (IB)".

"Besides political matters, important discussion on security and foreign affairs are in their hands," he added, The News reported.

Raising questions over the security of the PM Office, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra said: "8GB of hacked leaks from PMO. Regardless of who is speaking, this Orwellian culture of recordings is disgusting."

The leaked audio clip has rung alarm bells and raised serious questions about the security of PM House.

It is also being said that there are secret recording systems installed at PM House which even government representatives are unaware of, The News reported.

An audio clip involving a meeting chaired by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and attended by the top PML-N leadership at the Prime Minister's House has leaked online, raising questions over the security of the premises, it said.

A day earlier, a leaked audio had gone viral on social media - allegedly featuring Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif - containing a discussion regarding PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz asking for a power plant from India to be imported for her son-in-law.

Another alleged audio conversation of the two has been leaked where Maryam Nawaz can be heard advising Shehbaz Sharif to jack up fuel prices, ARY News reported.

Maryam Nawaz, who had been opposing increase in fuel prices in media, said that jacking up fuel prices is inevitable.

The PML-N stalwart also complained about Finance Minister Miftah Ismail in an alleged leaked audio conversation with PM Shehbaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

"Uncle! US dollar is increasing and Miftah Ismail even not taking responsibility of the hike," she said. Praising Ishaq Dar, Maryam can be heard in the audio leak, saying: "Dar sahab has control on things, he knows what to do, but Miftah does not."

She said Miftah Ismail even does not know what he is doing and what results his actions will bring in the future.

He has disappointed, his complaints are coming from everywhere, said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President in the alleged audio leak, ARY News reported.

"He doesn't take responsibility... says strange things on TV which people make fun of him for... he doesn't know what he is doing," the voice said to be Maryam's says in the alleged clip, Dawn reported.

"He clearly cut corners," the voice said to be PM Shehbaz Sharif's is heard as saying.

"Uncle, he doesn't know what he is doing," Maryam purportedly says, as she wishes for the return of PML-N stalwart Ishaq Dar.

Former Finance Minister Dar is set to to return next week to facilitate PM Shehbaz Sharif on the economic front, Dawn reported.

