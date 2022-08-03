Pakistan's inflation climbs to 24.9 pct in July

Islamabad, Aug 3 Pakistan's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, rose 24.9 per cent year on year in July as compared to the same month a year ago when it was recorded at 8.4 per cent.

On a month-on-month basis, the CPI increased by 4.3 per cent in July as compared to an increase of 6.3 per cent in the previous month of June, the PBS figures showed, according to the figures from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Monday.

High inflation is associated with rising prices of food and non-food items including cooking oil, vegetables, pulses, wheat, rice, milk, electricity charges, motor fuels, construction input items, and motor vehicle accessories, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the PBS.

In a bid to control surging inflation in the country, the government of Pakistan Sunday announced to decrease petrol price by 3.05 rupee per liter. However, economic experts said that the insubstantial cutting down will have little impact on the skyrocketing inflation in the country.

Earlier in July, the State Bank of Pakistan projected inflation to remain high during the ongoing fiscal year of 2023 due to the significant supply shock and said that the inflation rate will sharply decline in the fiscal year of 2024

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor