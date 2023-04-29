Palaniswami slams installation of automatic liquor vending machine at Chennai mall

Chennai, April 29 AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) on Saturday criticised the M.K. Stalin-led government over the installation of an automatic liquor vending machine at a shopping mall here.

"The automatic liquor vending machines will corrupt the youngsters of the state," he said after the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) introduced one such machine at a mall.

Tasmac has announced that more liquor vending machines would be installed in the days to come.

"The DMK government in the last two years, instead of working for the welfare of the people, has been working to spoil the future of the youth of the state. I have pointed out several times in the forum and through the media that murder, robbery and violence are increasing due to the ruling party," he said in a tweet.

He further said, "While there is a growing voice that liquor should not be sold to those below 21 years of age at Tasmace retail outlets, it is strongly condemnable that the DMK has started selling liquor through automated vending machines."

The former Chief Minister said that an automatic vending machine was introduced in Chennai on Friday, and more than 800 machines are to be installed across the state. "It has caused great shock among the public," he said.

The AIADMK leader said that the DMK government and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin were involved in such activities with only the consideration of revenue and without any consideration of the people.

The AIADMK leader called upon the Tamil Nadu government to immediately withdraw the plan to sell liquor through automatic vending machines.



