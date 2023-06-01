Palaniswami slams Shivakumar over announcement of Mekedatu dam

Chennai, June 1 AIADMK general secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday slammed Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar for his statement on construction of a dam at Mekedatu across Cauvery river.

Palaniswami, who is also the opposition leader in Tamil Nadu, called upon Stalin-led DMK government to act and not remain as a mere spectator. He has urged Stalin to take action to uphold the interests of Tamil Nadu.

It may be noted that the new Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, D.K. Shivakumar, who also holds the irrigation portfolio, had directed officials at a review meeting on May 30 to give priority to the Mekedatu dam project.

Palaniswami in a statement said that Karnataka deputy Chief Minister had openly stated that constructing Mekedatu dam across Cauvery was a poll promise and had made it clear that the project would be implemented at a cost of Rs 9000 crore.

The former Chief Minister said that his government had prevented Karnataka from constructing the dam across Cauvery by holding talks with the Central government and added that the water of river Cauvery was the lifeline for the people of Delta districts in Tamil Nadu.

Dispute Tribunal had in its final direction clearly stated that no project should be taken up in Cauvery river without the prior consent of the riparian state. He also said that there was no use in trusting the DMK government for preventing this project in the interests of the people of Tamil Nadu.

The former Chief Minister also said that the AIADMK would strongly protest against the project and efforts of the Congress government of Karnataka to build a dam across river Cauvery.



