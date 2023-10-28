Palestinian death toll from Israeli strikes on Gaza rises to 7,326: Ministry
By IANS | Published: October 28, 2023 04:04 AM 2023-10-28T04:04:14+5:30 2023-10-28T04:05:05+5:30
Gaza, Oct 28 The death toll of Palestinians from Israeli military strikes on the Gaza Strip has risen to 7,326, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said.
So far, 18,967 Palestinians have been injured since the fighting broke out, the Ministry said on Friday in a statement as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.
Israel has launched massive airstrikes and limited ground operations against Gaza in retaliation for a surprise attack by Gaza-ruling Hamas militants on Israeli military targets and towns on October 7, which has killed at least 1,400 people in Israel.
