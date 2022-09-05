Palestinian killed by Israeli soldiers in West Bank

Ramallah, Sep 5 A Palestinian was killed on Monday during clashes with Israeli soldiers in a town near the West Bank city of Jenin.

Taher Zakarneh, 19, died in a hospital after being shot and critically wounded by Israeli soldiers in the clashes, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Witnesses said that the clashes broke out when the Israeli army forces stormed several homes to arrest Palestin wanted by Israeli security forces for being involved in attacks against the Jewish state, reports Xinhua news agency.

Palestinian gunmen and Israeli soldiers exchanged fire in the town while Israeli reconnaissance drones hovered over the area, they said.

An Israeli army spokesman said that troops searched the town and arrested 17 Palestin from throughout the West Bank.

On Sunday, 11 Israeli soldiers were injured in shootings and bombing attacks carried out by Palestin in the West Bank, mainly in the Jordan Valley area and near Ramallah City, according to Israeli media reports.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

