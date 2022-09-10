Panneerselvam's request for police protection rejection

Chennai, Sep 10 The Greater Chennai police have rejected a request by deposed AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam (OPS) for police protection to enter the party headquarters in the city.

The police protection was sought by leaders close to OPS.

On July 11, when the AIADMK general council meeting was held at Vanagaram, OPS and his associates had entered the party headquarters leading to major clashes between the cadres of Panneerselvam and Palaniswami.

After the division bench of the Madras High Court reinstated the posting of Edappadi K. Palaniswami as the interim general secretary of the AIADMK, he visited the party headquarters on Tuesday.

Heavy police contingent was deployed during the visit.

Following Palaniswami's visit, the OPS faction announced that Panneerselvam will also make a trip to the party head office.

D. Jayakumar, former minister and a close associate of EPS, later filed a petition with the Chennai police that OPS was expelled from the party and that he should not be allowed to enter the AIADMK headquarters.

The city police have now directed OPS not to enter the party headquarters at the moment as he could face physical assault.

The police also said that he could be provided security only after assessing the law and order situation.

