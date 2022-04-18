Paras blames Chirag Paswan for Mokama attack

Patna, April 18 Union Minister Pasupati Kumar Paras, who faced a stone-pelting attack in Mokama on Saturday, on Monday blamed his estranged nephew Chirag Paswan for the incident, while also questioning the state government's arrangements.

At an event in Patna, Paras accused Chirag Paswan of continuously being in a conspiracy against him.

Paras went to Ghoswari village in Mokama subdivision to celebrate the Jayanti of Chaudharmal on Saturday where a group of people had pelted stones on his convoy. Interestingly, the people had welcomed Chirag Paswan an hour ago when he reached there for the same celebration.

"Chirag Paswan conspired against me. Hence, a group of people pelted stones on my convoy. It was also a failure of the local administration which failed to provide security to an Union Minister," Paras said.

Noting that during the 2020 Assembly elections, "Chirag threatened to expel me from the party for 6 years every time I talked about contesting the Assembly election under the umbrella of NDA headed by Nitish Kumar in Bihar, he said: "Chirag Paswan always said that he would send Nitish Kumar to jail, if he comes to power in Bihar. The NDA top leadership agreed on giving us respectful number of seats to contest in Assembly election 2020 but Chirag Paswan did not accept it. As a result, the party had performed badly in that election."

"If Chirag would have accept the offer of NDA at that time, we would have been part of the Bihar government and we would have had ministers in the Central government as well. Due to the wrong policies of Chirag Paswan, LJP had performed badly in the Bihar Assembly election," he added.

