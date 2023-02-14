Paras claims Bihar govt will fall before 2024, Nitish says 'celebrate'

Patna, Feb 14 Union Minister Pasupati Kumar Paras on Monday claimed that Bihar government will fall before the 2024 Lok Sabha election, drawing a sharp retort from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who asked him to go and "celebrate".

Talking to media persons here, Paras, The President of Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP), said that 'three wickets' of the Mahagathbandhan have fallen in the last 5 months.

"The situation is not looking good for the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar. The JD-U and RJD leaders are taking on each other every day. Three wickets have already fallen in the last five months and I am sure that the entire government will collapse before the 2024 Lok Sabha poll," he said.

After the formation of Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar, Kartikeya Singh Master, Sudhakar Singh, and Anil Sahani lost their posts. While Master was the Law Minister and Singh the Agriculture Minister, Sahani was an RJD MLA, who was disqualified after being convicted in the LTA scam.

"NDA is preparing for the Lok Sabha election and will win all 40 seats of Bihar. At present, there are two Prime Ministerial candidates in opposition parties and one is Nitish Kumar and another is Rahul Gandhi. It is not possible to keep two swords in a sheath," Paras said.

Reacting to Paras' comments, Nitish Kumar said: "Go and celebrate it. I do not take notice of these leaders."

