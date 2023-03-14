Parliament adjourned till Wed amid protests by treasury benches, oppn

New Delhi, March 14 Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned for the day till Wednesday amid protests by both treasury benches and opposition members.

As soon as the lower House reconvened at 2 p.m., the ruling BJP members and opposition MPs began their noisy protests.

The BJP members sought Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's apology over his remarks on democracy during a speech which he delivered in London last week, while the opposition led by Congress, DMK, Left and TMC started shouting slogans, seeking JPC probe in the Adani issue.

The Congress MPs displayed placards showing some old remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

They stormed the well of the House with placards.

Amid chaos, the lower House was adjourned for the day to meet on Wednesday (March 15).

This is the second consecutive day when no business could be transacted in Lok Sabha, ever since the Parliament reconvened on Monday (March 13) after a month-long break.

Rajya Sabha too was adjourned for the day.

Amid noisy protests by both treasury benches and opposition members, leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal said that Gandhi's remarks had hurt the tenets of democracy and therefore he should apologise in Parliament for his remarks.

As protests continued, chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the House for the day.



