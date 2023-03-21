Parliamentary panel asks govt to adhere to strict timelines for rooftop solar projects

New Delhi, March 21 A Parliamentary panel has expressed concern over the fact that against the overall target of 40 GW, only 7.40 GW of rooftop solar projects have been installed in the country, and has asked the government to adhere to strict timelines while approving applications for such projects.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy, in its report on demands for grants for 2023-24 for the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, which was tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, recommended that a strict timeline should be imposed for approval or rejection of applications and installation of net-meter as well as inspection of the system by distribution companies.

Also the distribution companies should mandatorily provide reasons behind rejection of applications on the national portal, the panel said.

It also suggested that distribution companies may be incentivised so that their apprehensions regarding losing their high-paying consumers because of installation of solar roof-tops are addressed and they positively participate in the programme.



ans/vd

