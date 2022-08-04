Partha's conspiracy theory doesn't hold any ground: Trinamool MLA

Kolkata, Aug 4 Veteran Trinamool Congress leader and four-time MLA Tapas Roy claimed on Monday that Partha Chatterjee, who's presently in ED custody as the prime accused in the WBSSC teacher recruitment scam, might have past records of being involved in conspiracies against others.

Roy was referring to a comment Chatterjee made just a day after being stripped off his ministerial and party portfolios that he was victim of conspiracies.

"If Partha feels that he is a victim of conspiracy, he should speak out and say who conspired against him. But without any details, his conspiracy theory does not hold any ground. I feel that in the past, Partha had been involved in conspiracies against others and hence he is harping so much on the conspiracy theory," said Roy, who is currently the Deputy Chief Whip of Trinamool Congress in the West Bengal Assembly.

Although there were rumours that Roy might get a ministerial berth during Wednesday's cabinet reshuffle because of his clean image and vast experience as a legislator, his name did not figure among the new faces who were inducted as ministers.

Meanwhile, senior state BJP leader Rahul Sinha said that this comment about Chatterjee came from such a Trinamool leader who despite his long experience has remained a non-entity in his own party.

"He is nowhere near the conspiracies that are going on within the Trinamool Congress," Sinha said.

Senior CPI(M) leader and four-time former Lok Sabha MP Samik Lahiri said the actual conspiracy is the one which the Trinamool government has hatched against the people of West Bengal, especially the youth who have been deprived of teaching jobs.

"Partha Chatterjee is not the only one involved in this conspiracy. The party might now try to distance itself from Chatterjee, but the reality is that the crime proceeds had been circulated at higher levels," Lahiri said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor