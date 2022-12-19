"Party has lost direction": Meghalaya Congress MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh quits party

Months ahead of the Meghalaya Assembly polls, Congress MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh quit the party on Monday saying "honest attempts at self-introspections have failed".

The East Shillong Assembly lawmaker also questioned the sincerity of the so-called reflections by the party as the state is poised for the state polls in March 2023.

https://twitter.com/ampareenlyngdoh/status/1604685463838633990?s=20&t=VYYxdDpNncpWwSdB79SzyA

In her resignation letter, Lyngdoh wrote, "Recent developments within the party have led me to believe that it has lost its sense of direction. There has been a pressing need for the party and its leadership to reflect on this. Sincere and honest attempts to lead such self-introspections, I believe, have failed."

"The party has lost touch with the people of Meghalaya, and I no longer believe it is the best platform for me to serve them. It is with deep regret, therefore, that I am writing to tender my formal resignation from the party membership in the Indian National Congress, effective immediately," the letter further read.

On Monday, 12 members from the recently-formed Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee also resigned citing that over 50 per cent of the PCC members are leaders who recently joined from Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

This disappointed the leaders who worked for Congress for the last six years, said the resignation letters.

In the resignation letters, the disgruntled members highlighted that a strong opposition was needed to dismantle CM KCR's "dictatorial rule" in the state.

They submitted their resignation letter to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Malikarjun Kharge.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor