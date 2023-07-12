Patna police resort to lathicharge to disperse protesting Kisan Salahkars

By IANS | Published: July 12, 2023 03:08 PM 2023-07-12T15:08:55+5:30 2023-07-12T15:10:07+5:30

Patna, July 12 Patna police on Wednesday resorted to lathicharge thousands of protesting Kisan Salahkars who were trying ...

Patna, July 12 Patna police on Wednesday resorted to lathicharge thousands of protesting Kisan Salahkars who were trying to march towards the Bihar Legislative Assembly and had reached R-block roundabout.

The Kisan Salahkars, who reached Patna demanding regularisation of their services, wanted to gherao the Legislative Assembly on the third day of Monsoon session.

As soon as the protesters reached R-block, police force asked them to return but as they did not budge, they were lathicharged.

Meanwhile, Bihar Agriculture Minister Kumar Sarvajeet said: "Majority of their demands were already met. On regularisation, the court has given their decision that they cannot be regularised. I want to appeal to them to not come under the influence of BJP leaders."

On Tuesday, Patna police initiated lathicharge on teaching job aspirants who were agitating against changing domicile norms.

