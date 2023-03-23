Patna, Surat police nab man who threatened to blow up Nitish Kumar

Patna, March 23 In a joint operation, a Bihar and Gujarat Police arrested a person accused of threatening to kill Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar from the western state's Surat, police said on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Ankit Vinay Kumar Mishra (28), a native of Manikpur village in Vaishali district, and living in Surat for the last 6 years.

Mishra has called up a private media organization and threatened to kill Nitish Kumar using a bomb.

Since the matter was highly sensitive, Patna police immediately constituted a team to find the location of the accused. His location was traced in Surat. Subsequently, a team was sent there to nab the accused.

Patna police took the help of Surat police and raided Laskana locality in Surat and arrested him.

