Pawan Kalyan condemns arrest of JSP leaders for Vizag airport incident

Visakhapatnam, Oct 16 Jana Sena Party leader and actor Pawan Kalyan on Sunday condemned the arrest of his party leaders and workers for an incident at the Visakhapatnam Airport and demanded their immediate release.

He found fault with the way police handled the situation on Saturday and alleged that they showed high-handedness towards the Jana Sena leaders and workers.

The police arrested some Jana Sena leaders after stone pelting the convoys of a minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders at the airport.

The incident occurred when the Jana Sena supporters had gathered at the airport to welcome him while minister R.K. Roja and other leaders of the ruling party were returning from Visakhapatnam after a rally in support of three state capitals.

Pawan Kalyan alleged that the police had colluded with the YSRCP government. Targeting Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the actor alleged that the police were working under a person and saluting a person who has no respect for them.

He questioned why the police failed to solve the case relating to murder of former minister and MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, the uncle of Jagan Mohan Reddy

He said in the past YSRCP leaders had stated that they had no confidence in Andhra Pradesh Police.

"Are we doing any anti-social activity," Pawan asked while condemning the high-handed attitude of the police.

Pawan said his party acted with restraint out of respect for the police force. He alleged that those who wanted to create trouble provoked the police.

"Police do not run the state. Their duty is to maintain law and order. Jana Sena's fight is with those who make policies and take decisions and not with the police," he said.

He alleged that the government was trying to suppress the voice of those speaking about the people's problems. He said the ruling party was scared as it was unable to face the people's movement.

Pawan Kalyan also made it clear that he would not be cowed down by the threats of YSRCP 'goondas'.

He alleged that minister Dharmana Prasad Rao had encroached on the lands of ex-servicemen. "If he has any love for the north Andhra region, he should vacate those lands," he said.

Pawan slammed the YSRCP organising a rally in Visakhapatnam in support of three capitals. He said he can't understand how a party which is in power can hold a rally like 'Visakha grajana' (Visakhapatnam's roar) He said a man, who has all powers concentrated in his hands, is talking about the decentralisation of power

The Jana Sena leader said he had decided to visit north Andhra three months ago. "Our programme was decided much before YSRCP decided to hold a rally. We had no intention to disrupt the YSRCP's programme." He clarified that the 'Jana Vani' programme of Jana Sena is an exercise to know the people's problems.

