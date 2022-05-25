P.C. George in police custody after court cancels bail

Kochi, May 25 Six-time former Congress legislator P.C. George, whose bail in an alleged hate speech case was cancelled by a court in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, was taken into custody by the Kerala police.

George, along with his son Shaun George had arrived before the Palarivattom police. He had another similar case for which he was to appear before the police as a lower court which granted him bail on May 1 had cancelled it.

Top state BJP leaders, including state party president K. Surendran, met the former inside the jail.

Speaking to the media, Surendran said it was unfair that there are different laws for different people.

"While the police was quick to arrest George for a hate speech, this yardstick is not seen when the same crime is being committed by others (Muslim leaders), no arrest is made. This is a clear cut case of different treatment and George has been a victim of this. We want to ask why are the police not arresting other people for the same crime," he added.

Shaun George said the arrest of his father was made as the Thrikkakara by-election is going to be held on May 31.

"Both the Left and the Congress are hand in glove and are against P.C. George and the only reason this is happening is appeasement politics to please a particular community. P.C. George is the one who always respects the law and that's why he came and presented himself before the police. We will seek legal redressal and for that steps have already been initiated," he added.

As the news spread about P.C. George's bail being cancelled, People's Democratic Party activists gathered before the police station in Kochi and shouted slogans against George and demanded that he be arrested.

Several BJP workers were seen shouting slogans against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's government.

P.C. George was taken to a police station by a top police official in Kochi where his statement will be recorded in the alleged hate speech case made in May.

Official sources said the former Congress legislator will then be handed over to the police team from Thiruvananthapuram, who will interrogate him in the case in which his bail has been cancelled.

P.C. George's counsel Sasthamangalam Ajith, who appeared for him and helped him get bail on May 1 in the case registered by a Thiruvanthapuram court, confirmed that George's bail has been cancelled.

"The order says the police are at liberty to arrest him. Since there is a word liberty, the police can decide to arrest him or not and that decision can be taken only by the police," said Ajith.

On May 1, George was arrested by the Thiruvananthapuram police for the alleged hate speech and got bail after he was produced before the court.

A few days later, George speaking at a poll meeting made the same hate speech which led to his bail getting cancelled.

According to official sources, George will be arrested by the police in the state capital later on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor