Peacekeepers rout armed rebels from several villages in Congo: UN

United Nations, May 19 UN peacekeepers have chased armed rebels from several villages in eastern Congo, a UN spokesman said.

Villagers raised warnings over the last few days the rebels were in several villages of Djugu territory in Ituri province, said Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, on Thursday.

"UN peacekeepers immediately deployed to the areas, prompting the assailants to flee the scene."

There was no immediate word on casualties.

Haq identified the rebels as members of CODECO, Xinhua news agency reported.

The CODECO members are a loose association of militia groups called the Cooperative for Development of the Congo.

The spokesman added that peacekeepers from the UN mission in Congo, known as MONUSCO, also engaged with communities around Djugu, notably internally displaced persons and youth leaders. It is part of efforts to strengthen protection and early warning mechanisms.

The MONUSCO peacekeepers launched a Joint Assessment and Engagement Mission to Bweremana, close to the town of Sake, in North Kivu province, Haq said.

He added the programme follows population displacement caused by another armed rebel group, the M23, displacing the population in Masisi territory.

The spokesman said the peacekeepers met with civil and local leaders to understand their needs and protection concerns better.

On Monday, the Secretary-General's special representative, Bintou Keita, visited Kalehe territory in South Kivu province to see the damage caused by recent torrential rain and heavy flooding, he added.

"She expressed her condolences and solidarity with the government and the affected population," Haq said.

