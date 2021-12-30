Pecuniary jurisdiction of three levels of Consumer Commissions changed

New Delhi, Dec 30 The Centre has notified the Consumer Protection (Jurisdiction of the District Commission, the State Commission and the National Commission) Rules, 2021 that has changed the pecuniary jurisdiction for the three levels.

As per the new rules, the District Commissions, the State Commissions and the National Commission shall have jurisdiction not exceeding Rs 50 lakh, above Rs 50 lakh but less than Rs 2 crore, and above Rs 2 crore, respectively.

The Consumer Protection Act, 2019, promulgates the three-tier quasi-judicial mechanism wherein in exercise of powers conferred under various sub-sections, the Central government has notified the Rules, a Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ministry release said.

The Act also stipulates the pecuniary jurisdiction of each tier of consumer commission. As per the existing provisions, District Commissions have jurisdiction to entertain complaints where value of the goods or services paid as consideration does not exceed Rs 1 crore. State Commissions have jurisdiction to entertain complaints where value of the goods or services paid as consideration, exceeds Rs 1 crore but does not exceed Rs 10 crore and the National Commission has jurisdiction to entertain complaints where value of goods or services paid as consideration exceeds Rs 10 crore.

"After the Act came into force, it was observed that the existing provisions relating to pecuniary jurisdiction of consumer commissions were leading to cases, which could earlier be filed in National Commission to be filed in State Commissions and cases which could earlier be filed in State Commissions to be filed in District Commissions. This caused a significant increase in the workload of District Commissions, leading to rise in pendency and delay in disposal of cases, defeating the very object of securing speedy redressal to consumers as envisaged under the Act," the release said.

With regard to revision of pecuniary jurisdiction, the Central government held wide consultation with states/UTs, consumer organisations, law chairs, etc. and examined the issues that had created long pendency of cases in detail, it said.

