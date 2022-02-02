People are drinking spurious liquor in Bihar to die, says JD(U) leader

Patna, Feb 2 Janata Dal (United) MLA Gopal Mandal on Wednesday kicked-up a controversy when he said that people in Bihar are consuming spurious liquor to die.

The statement comes at a time when Nitish Kumar is facing criticism over a series of liquor tragedies in Bihar.

"CM Nitish Kumar is appealing to the people of the state to avoid consuming poisonous liquor. Still, people are making spurious liquor and drinking it. They are drinking spurious liquor to die," the MLA told mediapersons.

"People of Bihar drinking spurious liquor and dying is a good practice as it creates space in society and reduces the population of the state," Gopal Mandal said.

"Our chief minister Nitish Kumar is regularly warning the people of Bihar to avoid drinking liquor. Then why are they doing it?" he asked.

Mandal is one of the few legislators in Bihar who keep courting controversies and was once caught on camera roaming in his innerwear in the Rajendra Nagar-New Delhi Tejus Rajdhani Express on September 2 last year.

Another ex-JDU legislator and three-time MLA Shyam Bahadur Singh on January 17 claimed to hold a drunkards convention in Gandhi Maidan in Siwan district.

He also said that the popularity of Nitish Kumar is declining due to his liquor ban decision.

