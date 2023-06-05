"People of Manipur have no internet...": Asaduddin Owaisi slams Amit Shah over internet shutdown

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 5 : All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for internet shutdown in Manipur since May 3 and said that people of the state would not be able to read the Union Minister's tweets.

Amit Shah on Sunday appealed to the people of Manipur to lift the blockades at the Imphal-Dimapur, National Highway-2 so that basic food items and other necessary items can reach the people in the strife-hit state.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Shah wrote, "My sincerest appeal to the people of Manipur is to lift the blockades at the Imphal-Dimapur, NH-2 Highway, so that food, medicines, petrol/diesel, and other necessary items can reach the people. I also request that civil society organisations do the needful in bringing consensus."

He further wrote, "Together only we can restore normalcy in this beautiful state."

Responding to Amit Shah's tweet, Owaisi said, "People of Manipur have no internet, they cannot read his tweet. This tweet is a symbol of Amit Shah's totally disastrous leadership. An unmitigated failure on all fronts."

Shah recently concluded a four-day visit to Manipur to take stock of the situation and held talks with different stakeholders in a bid to restore a sense of calm in the state.

On the last day of his visit, Amit Shah urged all communities and sections of society to maintain peace, hold discussions and promote harmony as well as surrender their weapons to the police.

Shah warned that strict action would be taken against those found possessing weapons during the combing operation by the police.

He also appealed to the people not to pay heed to rumours and maintain peace and harmony.

The Centre on Sunday constituted a three-member Commission of Inquiry, headed by former chief justice of the Gauhati High Court Ajai Lamba, to investigate the incidents of violence in Manipur which started in early May.

The Commission shall submit its report to the Central Government as soon as possible but not later than six months from the date of its first sitting.

