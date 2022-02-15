People of Uttarakhand created history by voting in huge numbers: Dhami on Assembly polls

After Assembly elections concluded in the state on Monday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pushkar Singh Dhami said that people of the state created history by voting in huge numbers.

"People in Uttarakhand have created history by voting in huge numbers. I hope that the new government will work for a golden future of Uttarakhand," Dhami told ANI.

Uttarakhand records 62.5 per cent voter turnout in the Assembly elections.

Dhami contested for the third time from the Khatima Assembly seat.

The voting to 70 Assembly seats took place in a single phase on Monday. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

