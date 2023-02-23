People rejected 'Mama' in Madhya Pradesh: Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday took a jibe at Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, saying that people in the state have "rejected" mama (Chouhan).

"People in Madhya Pradesh have rejected 'Mama'. I don't think BJP will again come to power in Madhya Pradesh because they have stolen democracy. Such a situation is not possible in Chhattisgarh," Baghel said while talking to the ANI.

He further accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "misusing" the central agencies.

"Whenever they fail, they either take support of religion or misuse central agencies. They are using both things as weapons but they will not succeed."

Baghel, while speaking about the new Governor of the state Biswa Bhusan Harichandan who took oath as the ninth governor of Chhattisgarh, said, "I believe that he will take decisions in the interest of Chhattisgarh and pass the pending Reservation Bill."

Harichandan took oath as the ninth governor of Chhattisgarh at a function in the Raj Bhawan in the capital Raipur on Thursday.

Chhattisgarh High Court Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami administered the oath of office and secrecy to Harichandan.

He has succeeded Anusuiya Uikey, who was recently appointed the governor of Manipur.

Earlier on Wednesday also, Baghel said that the Enforcement Directorate has been tarnishing its own image through its actions.

"Earlier sensation prevailed when ED, IT, and CBI conducted raids. You (BJP) have destroyed that environment. Now the central agencies are being used as a weapon for vendetta politics," Chhattisgarh CM said.

( With inputs from ANI )

