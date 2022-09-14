People's wrath will reflect in Lok Sabha polls: Goa Congress

Panaji, Sep 14 Calling the defection of its eight MLAs to the BJP as the murder of democracy, the Congress unit in Goa on Wednesday said that the wrath of the public against the saffron party will reflect in the Lok Sabha elections.

"Murder of democracy by BJP is going on across India. They are rattled by the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was claiming that they had enough numbers, then what was the need to take more MLAs. That means BJP had an agenda to finish the opposition as 67 per cent voters had voted against them," Goa Congress chief Amit Patkar said, addressing a press conference here.

MLAs Yuri Alemao, Altone D'Costa and Carlos Alvares Ferreira, who remained with the Congress, were also present at the press meet. The Congress strength in the Goa assembly has come down to three after its eight MLAs joined the BJP.

"I am proud of these MLAs, they were also under pressure. But they stood with their principles and values. Those (MLAs) who defected have betrayed the people who voted for them," he said.

"People are witnessing the political developments. Because of this incident people of Goa will elect the Congress from the state in the Lok Sabha polls," he said.

He said that the remaining three MLAs of the Congress will raise all the issues concerning Goa.

MLA Carlos Alvares Ferreira questioned what was the threat to the BJP government, who took away eight MLAs. "We are absolutely shocked. We tried to take steps to speak to everyone and to block any such move. But since last night to today morning what happened is in the public domain," he said.

"We are shocked because we were united and had given our 'word' not only to the people, but we (all candidates) had taken oath before the Gods that we will not leave the Congress," Ferreira said.

Ferreira said that they will revive the party and will go ahead.

Yuri Alemao said that it was a very unfortunate incident. "It is unfortunate because people have elected us on the Congress symbol. We had taken all precautions, we went before God and had legally sworn affidavits. I fail to understand how these people defied God," Alemao said.

He said that the BJP had even tried such moves in 2007 to topple the Congress government. "The BJP is a master in this," he said.

MLA Altone D'Costa said that he feels proud that he has not betrayed his voters.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor