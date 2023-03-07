Per capita income data is BJP trap, propaganda: Kharge

New Delhi, March 7 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has alleged that the per capita income growth is a "BJP trap and Headline management" as the actual data is different.

"Do not fall in BJP's trap of headlines management on India's per capita income. The "umbrella" of protection offered by Congress was stronger to increase your income, than the "propaganda" of the BJP!" Kharge said in his tweets on Tuesday.

He said that in 2004 when the UPA inherited power from the NDA the per capita income was Rs 24,143 which in 2014 increased by 258 per cent and it was Rs 86 647 when the UPA left power.

He said that the figures itself tell the truth as in 2022 it was Rs 1,72,000, which is 98.5 per cent more from the 2014 figures as during the UPA the focus was inclusive growth.

Since 2014-15 when the NDA government came to power at the Centre, the nation's per capita income has doubled to Rs 1.72 lakh. According to National Statistics Office (NSO) data, the per capita income in terms of net national income, in current prices, was Rs 1,72,000 in 2022-23, showing a growth of 15.8 per cent over the previous year.

This is almost double of Rs 86,647, which was the per capita income in 2014-15.

