Personnel Ministry has over 88,000 pending grievances: Govt

New Delhi, March 16 The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions on has a total of 88,7971 grievances pending till December 31, 2021, the Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

A total 3,02,384 cases of grievances were received in 2021 and out of that, 21,35,928 cases were disposed and 88,7971 cases are pending so far which is less with compared to the cases registered in 2019 and 2020, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Minister Jitendra Singh told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

He also said that the government has set up a grievance redressal platform, namely the Centralised Public Grievances Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) through which a citizen can register his/her grievances pertaining to any Central Ministry/Department or Departments in States/UTs.

All Ministries/Departments/states/UTs have access to this system and grievances are resolved by them directly, and are to be attended promptly.

The government has recently reduced the time-frame of grievance redressal in CPGRAMS from 60 days to 45 days while the directions were issued to resolve Covid-19 related grievances in a maximum of three days.

Singh also informed the house that CPGRAMS version 7.0 which was rolled out in 2019 ensures direct transition of grievance to the grievance redressal officer concerned in the fields by skipping intermediate levels and this has helped in reduction in redressal time of a grievance.

Periodic reviews are undertaken to ensure that the grievances are addressed in time. However, certain grievances which cannot be disposed within the stipulated time frame, due to policy issues or litigation etc, are also monitored closely, he said.

A provision to reflect age wise pendency has been created in CPGRAMS to keep a tab on pending grievances while the government has undertaken a special campaign for reducing pendency from October 2-31 when about 3 lakh public grievances were disposed of.

The institutional mechanism to monitor pendency created during the Special Campaign has been continued to review pendency in identified categories including public grievances on a monthly basis through a central monitoring dashboard, the Minister added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor