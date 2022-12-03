Peru President resolved on serving full term

Lima, Dec 3 Peruvian President Pedro Castillo said "nothing will prevent" him from serving his full term in office, a day after Peru's Congress voted to start impeachment proceedings against him for alleged "moral incompetence".

Castillo voiced confidence that the "democratic sectors" of public authority and the social forces "will be on the side of institutionality and governability", reports Xinhua news agency

The president said he welcomes a call to dialogue and "political truce" between the executive and legislative branches of Peru made in a preliminary report by a high-level group from the Organization of American States, which visited the country on November 21-22.

Peru's Congress decided by a vote of 73 to 32 to begin impeachment proceedings against the President, with the vote to take place on December 7.

The latest impeachment attempt must secure at least 87 votes, or two-thirds of Peruvian lawmakers, to succeed.

A primary school teacher, Castillo assumed office on July 28, 2021.

