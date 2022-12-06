PFI activists frustrated after ban: Karnataka CM Bommai on "Join CFI" posters

After "Join CFI" posters were seen in Shivamogga, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Monday said after the ban, the frustrated Popular Front of India activists indulged in graffiti.

Speaking to reporters here, Bommai said, "The police have already initiated action against those who have put up the posters of 'Join PFI' in Shivamogga and stern action will be taken against the guilty. After the ban, the frustrated PFI activists indulged in graffiti. It will be condemned in the strongest words. It is not correct on their part to do this to create confusion in society."

A suo motu case was registered in Karnataka after wall writings (graffiti) of "Join CFI" (Campus Front of India), a subsidiary student wing of the banned organization PFI were seen in several parts of Shiralakoppa town of Shivamogga district.

According to Superintendent of Police GK Mithun Kumar, the case was registered on Sunday at Shiralakoppa Police Station of Shikaripura Taluk after the "Join CFI" graffiti was found in at least nine places in the town. Search for the accused is underway.

On November 28, the graffiti were seen during police patrol and was immediately removed.

The Superintendent of Police says that "Join PFI" paintings are most likely to have been painted before the formal ban of PFI (Popular Front of India).

In September, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) imposed a ban on the radical outfit and its affiliates for five years for having "terror links". Along with PFI, the ban has been imposed on Rehab India Foundation, Campus Front of India, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organization, National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation, and Rehab Foundation as an "unlawful association".

As per the inputs received by both the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as well as the Enforcement Directorate (ED), "the PFI has been raising and collecting substantial funds from abroad in a well-organized and structured manner".

It also came to the knowledge of the Central agencies that the "PFI was raising funds abroad and their transfer to India through clandestine and illegal channels".

The PFI was launched in Kerala in 2006 after merging three Muslim organizations.

( With inputs from ANI )

