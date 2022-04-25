PIL filed in Raj HC against demolition of 300-yr-old Alwar temple

Jaipur, April 25 A PIL was filed in the Rajasthan High Court on Monday against the demolition of a 300-year-old Shiva temple in Alwar, in which Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the District Collector have been made party.

According to information, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Executive Officer, Municipality and others were also named in the case.

Advocate Amitosh Pareek said that the PIL was filed regarding the demolition drive in Rajgarh carried out in an unconstitutional manner in which shops and temples, including the ancient Shiva temple, were demolished by the state government in the name of a master plan.

