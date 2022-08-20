Pinarayi Vijayan gives dressing-down to media at scribes' meet

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 20 Ever since coming under attack from Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the gold smuggling case in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan rarely comes before the media.

However, on Saturday, Vijayan turned up at a conference organised by the Kerala Union of Working Journalists here, and literally gave a dressing-down to the scribes, giving them a brief lesson on how things should happen in the media.

Vijayan asked the journalists to ensure that a person's credibility does not suffer due to media reports, and urged them to help the law enforcers whenever crimes take place.

He then lamented that some mediapersons today join hands with the wrong-doers by giving them undue attention.

The Chief Minister, who has been facing flak from certain quarters of late over the allegations levelled against him by Swapna Suresh who is garnering a lot of media attention, said that mediapersons these days don't even care to tender an apology if some news turns out to be wrong.

He also alleged that the corporates have taken over the present-day media, which in turn is having a bad effect on democracy.

