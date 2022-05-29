Piyush Goyal ranked No. 8, just below Finance Minister

New Delhi, May 29 Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, who was seen as less popular, stands in the eighth position of the Cabinet, in the 15-member Cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as per -CVoter Survey.

He is just below the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is also not among the top five performing cabinet ministers, as per the survey.

In the survey, which was conducted among the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and non-NDA voters to mark eight years of the Modi government, Goyal scored 7.03 out of 10 given by the NDA voters.

Meanwhile, opposition voters granted a score of only 5.72 to the Commerce Minister.

Among the top scorers of the Cabinet are Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the top with a whopping score of 8.36, followed by another popular minister Nitin Gadkari with a score of 8.07.

Goyal's popularity is likely to be seen fade following the reports of rising energy prices and inflation, similar to Sitharaman.

Those families having a monthly income of more than Rs 1 lakh not supported him much. Among them, he scored 7.57.

Goyal recently led team India at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, finished his trip with several high-level engagements aimed at projecting India as a reliable partner, a stable economy and an attractive investment destination.

He held meetings with leaders of various countries,regional and multilateral institutions and addressed a number of sessions, including the Breakfast session Discussion on Trade 4.0, Invest India Round Table on Investment in India, India at 75: Strategic Outlook, The 2030 Industrial Development Agenda and ‘Trade now: what'.

Despite his ventures, he was seen not among the half of the first rankers.

However, India after banning the export of wheat is looking for a game-changer in the globe. Powered by this, Goyal's image can be boosted further.

After Egypt, many more countries are now looking to purchase wheat from India. Egypt, the world's largest importer of wheat, is already looking to source the cereal from India after the Russia-Ukraine war dented supplies.

