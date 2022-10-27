PK an agent of Nitish Kumar, claims Bihar BJP chief

Patna, Oct 27 A day after political strategist Prashant Kishor (PK) made claims about the funding of his padyatra, BJP's state president Sanjay Jaiswal said that he was an agent of Nitish Kumar in Bihar and it has been proved through his own statement.

"PK confessed that he is accepting funds from six chief ministers whom he helped in previous elections. Nitish Kumar is one of them. If investigation takes place, the contribution of Nitish Kumar funding the padyatra of PK will definitely emerge," Jaiswal said.

"Both Nitish Kumar and Prashant Kishor are making statements against each other in day time and they talk to each other in the night to conspire against the BJP. After the JD(U) made an alliance with the RJD, the vote bank of JD(U) shifted toward the BJP. Now, they are conspiring against the BJP to intrude in our vote banks," Jaiswal said.

PK, after completing 200 km padyatra in Bagha, claimed: "Funding is an issue that everyone is talking about. I want to tell them that I was associated with some political parties in the country in the last 11 years and I helped them in winning 10 elections so far. Six chief ministers are currently running the governments in the six states. I never charged them for my service to them. Now, I am requesting them to donate funds for the padyatra in Bihar. The sources of the funding for the padyatra are those political parties I was associated with in the last 11 years."

On the other hand, Nitish Kumar and JD(U) other leaders, including cabinet minister Sharawan Kumar earlier claimed that PK was an agent of the BJP.

"Don't take his name in front of me in future. He is young and I gave him respect when he was with me. Now, he is making various statements against me. He is free to say anything. I don't want to comment on his statement," Nitish Kumar said on October 21 this year.

Nitish Kumar's comment came after PK claimed that the Bihar chief minister will execute his Paltimar programme again before the 2024 Lok Sabha election. He is in touch with the BJP top leadership through a Rajya Sabha MP (Harivansh Narayan Singh) of his party.

Following the statement of PK, rural development minister Sharawan Kumar on Thursday lambasted Prashant Kishor. He said: "Who is PK, is he a forecaster? He should think about his own thoughts before commenting on others."

"I believe he is a confused person who does not know what to do in his life. He is a person who works only for those who hire him and do advertisements for them. It is well known that he is working for the BJP. Hence, he is trying to create confusion among the alliance partners of Mahagathbandhan. He should think about himself," Sharawan Kumar said.

