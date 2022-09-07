Plan upgrading all 10 lakh govt schools together: Kejriwal to PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 7 Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to make a plan to upgrade all 10 lakh government schools together across the country.

"He announced plans to upgrade 14,500 schools which is a good step. But there are 10 lakh government schools in the country. In this way, it will take more than a hundred years to fix all the schools. You are requested to make a plan to fix all ten lakhs schools together," said Kejriwal while sharing the letter in a tweet.

Kejriwal in the letter has alleged that more than 80 per cent government schools in the country are worse than junkyards. He raised concern for the future of government school students and said this will impact the development of the country.

"In India, daily 27 crore students go to school daily, out of which 18 crore students go to government schools. The condition of 80 per cent government schools is worse than a junkyard. If we are giving such education to crores of our children, imagine how the country will be developed," Kejriwal said in his letter written in Hindi.

"You have made a plan for the modernisation of 14,500 schools but if we work at this pace, it will take 100 years to upgrade all our government schools. I request you to prepare a plan for the redevelopment of all 10 lakh government run schools in the country," Kejriwal said.

"130 crore of countrymen are not ready to stop now. They all want India to become the number one country, a powerful and a rich country," he said further in the letter.

That's why I have a request for you, he said in the letter, that instead of 14,500 schools, a plan should be formulated to upgrade all government schools together. "All state governments should be taken into confidence and the plan should be implemented in the next five years. All countrymen want this," Kejriwal said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor