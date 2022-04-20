Platinum jubilee Commemorative Lecture of Delhi Police postponed

New Delhi, April 20 The Platinum jubilee Commemorative Lecture, which was to be held on April 22, at Delhi Police Headquarters has been postponed due to unknown reasons.

The programme was being organised by Delhi Police on a subject called "Policing: A New Paradigm".

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had specially invited Anand Mahindra the Chairman, Mahindra Group and Sandeep Bamzai, CEO, News Agency.

Now due to unknown reasons this has been postponed.

