Plea challenging redevelopment of Gandhi Ashram's surrounding areas dismissed

Ahmedabad, Sep 8 The Gujarat High Court on Thursday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging re-development of the surrounding areas of Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad.

The PIL was moved by Tushar Gandhi, the great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi.

Tushar Gandhi in the PIL had challenged the state government's redevelopment plan on the grounds that it will lose its ethos if redevelopment is allowed.

After hearing petitioners and all respondents, the principal bench of Chief Justice Arvind Kumar and Justice A.J. Shashtri dismissed the petition, observing: "The Gandhi Ashram spread over five acres of the land will remain intact, and there is no plan to disturb it by the government, and the government will keep its promise to keep the ashram as it is."

"We hope that the government will respect and follow its submission in letter and spirit while redeveloping the surrounding areas, the government intends to spread Gandhi ideology, philosophy across the globe and will develop the surrounding areas in consultation of Sabarmati Ashram Preservation Memorial Trust, and other trusts and education institutes set up by Gandhi," the court noted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor