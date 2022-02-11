PLI in food processing enhanced to promote exports

New Delhi, Feb 11 Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Food Processing Industry (PLISFPI) has been formulated as part of "AatmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan" for enhancing India's manufacturing capabilities and enhancing exports with an outlay of Rs 10,900 crore, the Parliament was told on Friday.

The scheme has three broad components. The first component relates to incentivising manufacturing of four major food product segments viz. ready to cook/ready to eat (RTC/ RTE) including millet-based foods, processed fruits and vegetables, marine products and mozzarella cheese, Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Prahlad Singh Patel told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

The second component is intended for incentivising innovative/organic products of SMEs across all the above four food product segments including free range - eggs, poultry meat and egg products. The third component relates to support for branding and marketing abroad to incentivise the emergence of strong Indian brands.

The scheme guidelines were notified on May 2, 2021 and EoI was issued for inviting applications under the scheme on May 2, 2021 with closure date of application window of June 24, 2021. A total of 60 applicants under Category-I, 12 applicants under Category-II and 71 applicants under Category-III have been selected recently, the Minister said.

